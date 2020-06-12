AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Oddo Securities reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($101.82) to GBX 7,600 ($96.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($105.00) to GBX 8,600 ($109.46) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($76.37) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($108.18) to GBX 9,000 ($114.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,216 ($104.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,533.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,672.15. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.