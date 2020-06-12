AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Oddo Securities reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($101.82) to GBX 7,600 ($96.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,250 ($105.00) to GBX 8,600 ($109.46) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($76.37) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,500 ($108.18) to GBX 9,000 ($114.55) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,216 ($104.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,533.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,672.15. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.