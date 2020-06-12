AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($82.09) to GBX 6,690 ($85.15) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($98.00) to GBX 8,300 ($105.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,780 ($111.75) to GBX 9,100 ($115.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,216 ($104.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.92. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,533.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,672.15.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.