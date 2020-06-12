Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 152.88. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of $193.65 million and a PE ratio of 5.15.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

