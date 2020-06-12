ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $93,771.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00477339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 382,605,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.