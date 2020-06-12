Athanor Capital LP Acquires 100 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.96. 560,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,933. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $334.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

