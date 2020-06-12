Athanor Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Athanor Capital LP owned 0.07% of PennyMac Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,718. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.16. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Patrick Kinsella acquired 5,800 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $103,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang acquired 35,841 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,258 shares of company stock worth $7,903,749. 21.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

