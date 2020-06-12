Athanor Capital LP Buys 7,328 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 1,792,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,900. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

