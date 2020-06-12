Athanor Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,800 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $30,779.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,224. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $117.07. 587,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.