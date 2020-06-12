Athanor Capital LP Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Athanor Capital LP lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124,569 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.76.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,505,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,419. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

