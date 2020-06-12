Athanor Capital LP Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EAGG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.20. 6,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

