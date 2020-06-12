Athanor Capital LP Makes New $155,000 Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 130,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,592,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 489,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 42.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 337,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 99,705 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. 79,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.