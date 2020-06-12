Athanor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.40. 58,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

