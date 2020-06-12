Athanor Capital LP Purchases New Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TEGNA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TGNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

TGNA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 737,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.