Athanor Capital LP Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 257.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESS traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.86. 316,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,704. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.98 and its 200-day moving average is $275.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

