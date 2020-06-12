Athanor Capital LP Sells 43,515 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Athanor Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after buying an additional 1,852,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,227,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after buying an additional 1,062,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,209,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Workday from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 916,723 shares of company stock worth $132,102,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.56. The company had a trading volume of 745,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,909. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.