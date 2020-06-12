Athanor Capital LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Athanor Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of PJT Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,777,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after buying an additional 691,638 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 95,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NYSE PJT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,312. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. PJT Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.98.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

