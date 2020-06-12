Athanor Capital LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.63. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

