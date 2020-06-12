AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $44.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 0.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,280 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

