AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,992,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 514,239 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in AT&T by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 69,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 6.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 478,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 92.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 130,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in AT&T by 30.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,360,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,310,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.