Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

IAU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. 1,886,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,504,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

