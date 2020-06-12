Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.61. 5,112,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,487,762. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

