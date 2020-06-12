Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,400.91. 780,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,987. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,374.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,343.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,510.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

