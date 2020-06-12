Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 183.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.