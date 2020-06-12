Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 115.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,961,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.