Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,396 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 52.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,305. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

