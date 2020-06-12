Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 2,129 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after buying an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after buying an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $516,818,000 after buying an additional 986,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.43. 149,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,442. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.