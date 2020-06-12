Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 374,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after buying an additional 382,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.09.

ED traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $75.28. 88,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,403. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

