Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Seeyond raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gifford Fong Associates lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 14,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,898 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.97. 1,938,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $255.77 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.43.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,996 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

