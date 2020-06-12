Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 1,265,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Metlife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Metlife by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,217,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,968,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 8.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.94. 3,504,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,286,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

