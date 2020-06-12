Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $507,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 522,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,185. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

