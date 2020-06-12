Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 134.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in United Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,697,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

