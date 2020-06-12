Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $367,000 in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after acquiring an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,284 shares of company stock valued at $37,859,120. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,550. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average is $286.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.27.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

