Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $323,000 Investment in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 774 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after acquiring an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Shopify by 261.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 403,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,411,000 after acquiring an additional 291,767 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Raymond James cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $652.46.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $724.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $720.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $844.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

