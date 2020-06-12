Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,848 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.06. 1,088,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.