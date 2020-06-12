Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 504 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

V traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $190.52. The company had a trading volume of 400,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,267. The stock has a market cap of $389.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day moving average is $185.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.