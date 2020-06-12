Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 7,349 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 553.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,980,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,052 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,311,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 194.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,900,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,884,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.