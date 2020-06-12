Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,691,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 451,369 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after purchasing an additional 503,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $215.20. 6,536,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,130,114. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.03 and a 200 day moving average of $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.