Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $924,570,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,700,000 after purchasing an additional 576,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,233,000 after buying an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.72. 1,075,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average is $137.36. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

