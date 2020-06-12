Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.73. 434,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,551,781. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $142.84 and a 52-week high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.11. The firm has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,725 shares of company stock valued at $49,912,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

