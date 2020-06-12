Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AXGT stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

