B. Riley Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $71.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Shares of BC opened at $59.58 on Monday. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.32 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

