Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 494 ($6.29) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 668 ($8.50).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BAB. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 549 ($6.99) to GBX 533 ($6.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 580.25 ($7.39).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 370.70 ($4.72) on Monday. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.77) and a one year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.40). The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.63.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 68.60 ($0.87) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Babcock International Group will post 8262.0005178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($40,600.74).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

