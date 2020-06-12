Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 136.25 ($1.73).

The company has a market cap of $488.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.16. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56.73 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.60 ($2.04).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

