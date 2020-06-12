Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Announces Earnings Results

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $436.93 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 43.05%.

BMA opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Banco Macro has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $77.31.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

