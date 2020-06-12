Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.80 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.37) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.56 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.70 ($1.91) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.69 ($3.02).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

