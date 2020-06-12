Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.83.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,337 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.