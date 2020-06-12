Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,173,000. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,381,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $24.47. 51,861,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,013,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

