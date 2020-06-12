Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

PENN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505,692. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 48.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 255,975 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 122.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $2,910,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

