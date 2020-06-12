BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the May 14th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. 36,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.89). BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $203.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BKU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

