Barclays Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €35.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($32.02) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($28.65) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.82 ($33.50).

RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.12) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($26.16). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.97 and a 200-day moving average of €27.98.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

